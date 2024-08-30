US Open Day 5: Latest results, schedule of play and more

It's Day 5 of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York and the start of third round action in men's and women's singles.

Who plays Friday at the U.S. Open?

The No. 3-seeded Gauff and No. 27 Svitolina open the day session on Arthur Ashe Stadium with a match scheduled to begin at noon EDT. Shelton and Tiafoe follow them. Djokovic is on the night schedule for the third straight match, though this time moves up to the opening spot at 7 p.m. for his match against No. 28 Alexei Popyrin. They are followed by No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka against No. 29 Ekaterina Alexandrova. The night session at Louis Armstrong Stadium features two past U.S. Open finalists, with No. 14 Madison Keys playing No. 33 Elise Mertens, and No. 4 Zverev taking on Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Click here for the complete Day 5 schedule of play.

Here's a look at who's advanced and who hasn't so far today. (For Day 4 results click here.)

Day 5 men's singles, third round results

Check back soon for updates.

Day 5 women's singles, third round results

Zheng Qinwen (7), China, def. Jule Niemeier, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Day 5 men's doubles, second round results

Check back soon for updates.

Day 5 women's doubles, second round results

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin (9), United States, def. Maia Lumsden, Britain, and Anna Siskova, Czechia, 6-2, 6-1.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (12), Brazil, def. Robin Montgomery and Clervie Ngounoue, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Day 5 mixed doubles, first round results

Check back soon for updates.

Who are the betting favorites for the U.S. Open?

A year after beating Frances Tiafoe in the U.S. Open quarterfinals, Ben Shelton is favored to do it again Friday in the third round, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Shelton, the No. 13 seed, is a -150, with the No. 20-seeded Tiafoe at +115.

Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz are all heavy favorites in their third-round matches.

Defending champion Coco Gauff is listed at -250 for her match against Elina Svitolina, who is +190.

What is the U.S. Open schedule for the rest of the tournament?

—Friday-Saturday: Third Round (Women and Men)

—Sunday-Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

—Tuesday-Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Sept. 5: Women’s Semifinals

—Sept. 6: Men’s Semifinals

—Sept. 7: Women’s Final

—Sept. 8: Men’s Final

What does the current bracket look like?

