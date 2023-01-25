USMNT

USMNT Announces Starting Lineup for Friendly Vs. Serbia

Interim manager Anthony Hudson is rolling out a young lineup

By Sanjesh Singh

USMNT announces starting lineup for friendly vs. Serbia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The United States men’s national team has announced its first starting lineup of 2023.

Interim manager Anthony Hudson is giving the youth a shot against Serbia at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Chelsea loanee goalkeeper Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina is starting between the sticks along with San Jose Earthquakes left winger Cade Cowell. 

Here’s a look at the full 11, which looks to be a variation of a 4-3-3: 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

GK: Gabriel Slonina

RB: Julian Gressel

Sports

NFC Championship 4 hours ago

49ers NFC Championship History

49ers 13 hours ago

Brock Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant, Named Finalist for NFL Offensive Rookie of Year

CB: Walker Zimmerman (captain)

CB: Jalen Neal

LB: Jonathan Gomez

CDM/CM: Aidan Morris

CM: Alan Soñora

CM: Paxton Pomykal

RW: Alex Zendejas

ST: Brandon Vazquez

LW: Cade Cowell

The average age of the starting lineup is 23 years, 18 days, with Zimmerman being the lone starter who featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Zimmerman and Gressel, both 29, are the only starters above 24 years old. 

Seven players are also logging their first senior cap: Gressel, Morris, Neal, Slonina, Soñora, Vazquez and Zendejas. 

Here’s how Serbia will line up under manager Dragan Stojković, in what looks to be a 4-5-1: 

GK: Dorde Petrović

D: Nemanja Petrović, Ranko Veselinović, Marko Mijailović, Nemanja Stojić

M: Luka Ilić, Mirko Topić, Veljko Simić, Nikola Petković, Vladimir Lucić

F: Dejan Joveljić

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

USMNTsoccer
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us