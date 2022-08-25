USMNT

USMNT Plans to Announce 2022 World Cup Roster on Nov. 9

Mark your calendars, USMNT fans

USMNT
Getty Images

The U.S. Soccer Federation plans to announce its World Cup roster on Nov. 9.

Kay Bradley, the USSF's director of marketing, said Thurday the federation is planning to have coach Gregg Berhalter announce the roster during an event in New York.

The U.S. is returning to the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament. At this year's World Cup in Qatar, the 14th-ranked Americans open against No. 19 Wales on Nov. 21, face No. 5 England in a Black Friday matchup, and finish the first round against No. 22 Iran on Nov. 29.

Who will start at striker for the U.S. in Qatar?

Berhalter has a massive decision on his hands when it comes to picking the strikers that will go to Qatar

USMNT Aug 10

USMNT Striker Matthew Hoppe Joins English Championship's Middlesbrough

USMNT Aug 12

USMNT Striker Daryl Dike Out 2 Months With Muscle Tear

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two exhibitions remain before the World Cup: against 24th-ranked Japan on Sept. 23 at Düsseldorf, Germany; and No. 53 Saudi Arabia in a friendly four days later in Murcia, Spain.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

USMNTsoccer2022 fifa world cup
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us