The second FIFA-recognized international break of the 2023-24 season is shaping up to be a riveting one for the United States men's national team.

The USMNT on Tuesday announced it would be playing Germany and Ghana during the break in international friendlies, two high-profile nations boasting some of the world's best talents. Both fixtures are slated to take place in the United States.

Up first for the Stars and Stripes would be Germany on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium, home of the University of Connecticut. Though the U.S. is ranked No. 13 in FIFA's latest international placement, they don't have a better squad than No. 14-ranked Germany.

The four-time World Cup champions boast stars such as Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid) and Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona). That's before we delve into the lengthy list of Bayern Munich stars such as Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and more.

Kick-off time for USMNT-Germany is slated for 3 p.m. ET and will be available to watch via Telemundo and Peacock.

The second game will pit the U.S. against Ghana on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn., home of Nashville SC.

The Black Stars are currently ranked No. 60 by FIFA but are a nation that possesses much more quality than the ranking depicts. Thomas Partey of Arsenal is one of the best defensive midfielders in the sport, while Inaki Williams has been a consistent force as the No. 9 for La Liga's Athletic Bilbao.

Ghana also has multiple star youngsters rising through the ranks. Mohammed Kudus, 22, of the Eredivisie's Ajax was a rising star for the nation during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and appears set to transfer to a bigger club this summer as a versatile forward and midfielder. Kamaldeen Sulemana, 21, recently transferred to the EPL's Southampton this past January and showed off his speed down the left flank with the potential to transform into top-class winger if developed properly.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (19), Ernest Nuamah (19) and Felix Afena-Gyan, 20, are other names to keep tabs on.

Kick-off time for that game is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET and will be available to watch via Universo and Peacock.