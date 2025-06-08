Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries beat Las Vegas Aces 95-68 to snap 4-game skid

By The Associated Press

Cecilia Zandalasini #24 of the Golden State Valkyries drives past Kiah Stokes #41 of the Las Vegas Aces during the second half at Chase Center on June 07, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
Thien-An Truong/Getty Images

Kayla Thornton had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Veronica Burton and Monique Billings also had double-doubles and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Las Vegas Aces 95-68 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Burton added 14 points, a career-high 12 assists and seven rebounds, while Billings finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Cecilia Zandalasini scored a career-high 18 points for Golden State and Kate Martin had 12 for the expansion Valkyries, who set a franchise record for points in a game.

Thornton found Martin for a layup with a minute left in the first quarter to give the Valkyries the lead for good and Thornton’s 3-pointer with 3:47 remaining in the second made it 31-21. Las Vegas trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

The Valkyries (3-5) scored more points (34) in the second quarter than the Aces, who shot 29% (9 of 31) from the field in the first half, had at halftime. Martin’s deep pull-up 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Golden State a 49-28 lead at the intermission.

A’ja Wilson scored 17 for Las Vegas (4-3) and Chelsea Gray had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Rookie Aaliyah Nye hit three 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 13 points, her second consecutive game in double figures.

The Aces finished shooting 36% (22 of 62) and made 6 of 25 (24%) from 3-point range.

