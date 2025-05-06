Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries to tip off preseason play at Chase Center

By Ginger Conejero Saab

NBC Universal, Inc.

The wait is nearly over.

The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA's newest team, will play their first-ever game at Chase Center in San Francisco Tuesday night – a preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.

The Valkyries will be led by head coach Natalie Nakase, the first Asian American woman to hold a WNBA head coaching position. On the hardwood, the team will lean on veteran players Tiffany Hayes and Kayla Thornton.

NBC Bay Area's Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video report above.

The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA's newest team, will play their first-ever game at Chase Center in San Francisco Tuesday night – a preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks. Sergio Quintana reports.

Golden State Valkyries May 5

Golden State Valkyries unveil court design at Chase Center

WNBA Apr 14

Valkyries pick Lithuanian guard Jocytė at No. 5 in 2025 WNBA Draft

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Golden State Valkyries
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us