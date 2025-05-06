Golden State Valkyries to tip off preseason play at Chase Center

The wait is nearly over.
The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA's newest team, will play their first-ever game at Chase Center in San Francisco Tuesday night – a preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.
The Valkyries will be led by head coach Natalie Nakase, the first Asian American woman to hold a WNBA head coaching position. On the hardwood, the team will lean on veteran players Tiffany Hayes and Kayla Thornton.
NBC Bay Area's Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video report above.
