Golden State Valkyries to tip off preseason play at Chase Center

The wait is nearly over.

The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA's newest team, will play their first-ever game at Chase Center in San Francisco Tuesday night – a preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.

The Valkyries will be led by head coach Natalie Nakase, the first Asian American woman to hold a WNBA head coaching position. On the hardwood, the team will lean on veteran players Tiffany Hayes and Kayla Thornton.

