Valkyries to host Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in highly anticipated game

Bay Area basketball fans are in for a treat Thursday night.

The Golden State Valkyries (5-6, 3-2 home) will host WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (6-5, 2-2 away) at Chase Center in San Francisco. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Chase Center is expecting another sell-out crowd. The Valkyries have sold out every single one of their home games during their inaugural season.

The Valkyries fell to the Dallas Wings 80-71 in their last matchup, breaking a three-game winning streak.

The Fever have won two in a row and four out of their last five.

