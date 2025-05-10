Valkyries rookie guard looks to make team's inaugural roster

Kaitlyn Chen is the first Taiwanese American ever drafted into the WNBA. It's been a whirlwind month for Chen, winning the NCAA Championship with UConn to the WNBA Draft in New York.

With the 30th pick, the Golden State Valkyries drafted Chen in the third round. It was a surprise for the Southern California native. She wasn't expected to hear her name called. She was at the draft to support teammate and #1 draft pick, Paige Bueckers.

"If you would have asked me that about two or three years ago, I would have said no. I feel like basketball has taken me on this really fun journey so far, and I never really know what's going to happen," Chen said.

With her draft, Chen is now learning from coach Natalie Nakase, the first Asian American head coach in WNBA history.

According to the NCAA, Asian Americans make up 1.3% of female college basketball players. Growing up, there weren't a lot of people for Chen to look up to.

"Definitely a lot of pressure that comes with that, but I think with it is also a lot of pride, like I'm happy to be able to be in that position for younger Asian-American athletes to look up to have someone to look to, whereas like I didn't necessarily as much have someone look up growing up when I was playing basketball," she said.

Her advice to younger athletes?

"Just stick with it, and if it's something that they truly care about and really love playing, then why not go for it?"

The Valkyries play its final pre-season game Sunday, May 11 in Phoenix. The team's home opener is Friday, May 16th at Chase Center against the L.A. Sparks.