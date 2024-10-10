Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries name Natalie Nakase new head coach

The Bay Area's first WNBA team officially named Natalie Nakase as its new head coach this Thursday ahead of 2025 inaugural season

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bay Area's first WNBA team officially has a leader now.

The Golden State Valkyries announced Natalie Nakase as its new head coach on Thursday. Nakase previously played with the San Jose Spiders, San Diego Siege and in the National Women's Basketball league.

The WNBA will hold an expansion draft in December, where the Valkyries will begin building their roster. The team is set to play at Chase Center in San Francisco and will kick off its inaugural season in May.

