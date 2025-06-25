Golden State Valkyries

Valkyries become first women's pro sports team worth $500 million

The Golden State Valkyries have shattered another record during their inaugural season. They are now the first women’s sports franchise worth $500 million.

Sportico released its WNBA team valuations Tuesday which show the Valkyries are worth nearly double the league’s average and about $80 million higher than the next valuable team, the New York Liberty.

Sportico gives a few reasons for the Valkyrie's success:

  • The team is set to make $70 million in revenue this year
  • They have sold out every home game
  • Courtside tickets can sell for $1,500 a game which is on par with some NBA teams

The Valkyries have also sold more than 10,000 season tickets and only 4 percent overlap with the Golden State Warriors.

