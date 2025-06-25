The Golden State Valkyries have shattered another record during their inaugural season. They are now the first women’s sports franchise worth $500 million.
Sportico released its WNBA team valuations Tuesday which show the Valkyries are worth nearly double the league’s average and about $80 million higher than the next valuable team, the New York Liberty.
Sportico gives a few reasons for the Valkyrie's success:
- The team is set to make $70 million in revenue this year
- They have sold out every home game
- Courtside tickets can sell for $1,500 a game which is on par with some NBA teams
The Valkyries have also sold more than 10,000 season tickets and only 4 percent overlap with the Golden State Warriors.
