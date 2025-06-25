The Golden State Valkyries have shattered another record during their inaugural season. They are now the first women’s sports franchise worth $500 million.

Sportico released its WNBA team valuations Tuesday which show the Valkyries are worth nearly double the league’s average and about $80 million higher than the next valuable team, the New York Liberty.

NEW @WNBA Team Valuations: The Golden State @valkyries are the first $500 million women's team in pro sports, and every WNBA team value is up more than 100% over the past 12 months. The WNBA teams are collectively worth $3.5 billion.



The latest from @kbadenhausen ⤵️ https://t.co/XXLftYmfpQ pic.twitter.com/W2kFBGk4xG — Sportico (@Sportico) June 24, 2025

Sportico gives a few reasons for the Valkyrie's success:

The team is set to make $70 million in revenue this year

They have sold out every home game

Courtside tickets can sell for $1,500 a game which is on par with some NBA teams

The Valkyries have also sold more than 10,000 season tickets and only 4 percent overlap with the Golden State Warriors.