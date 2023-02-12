Philadelphia Eagles

Report: Vic Fangio Signed Contract With Eagles to Help for Super Bowl

The former Broncos head coach helped the Eagles prepare for the Chiefs

By Dave Zangaro

Fangio reportedly signed contract to help Eagles prepare for Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the Eagles have prepared to face the Kansas City Chiefs the last couple weeks, they’ve had a little help.

Longtime NFL defensive coach Vic Fangio signed a two-week contract to help the coaching staff leading up to Super Bowl LVII, ESPN and NFL Network reported.

According to the reports, the 64-year-old actually spent his time helping the Eagles’ offensive coaching staff prepare to face Steve Spagnuolo’s Chiefs defense in the Super Bowl. The Eagles like to have that opposing viewpoint in the room.

After the Super Bowl is over, Fangio’s contract with the Eagles is up and he’s set to join the Miami Dolphins as their defensive coordinator.

Fangio has a ton of ties to this Eagles coaching staff and there are many Fangio staples in Jonathan Gannon’s scheme. Fangio even spent time this summer at training camp with the Eagles.

Fangio is a Dunmore, Pennsylvania, native and began his coaching career there in the late 70s. He began his NFL career with the Saints in 1986 and has had a storied career in the league.

