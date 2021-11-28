Dalvin Cook

Vikings Star Dalvin Cook Carted Off Field After 49ers Force Fumble

Cook had rushed for 86 yards and one touchdown in the game

By Taylor Wirth

Vikings' Cook carted off field after 49ers force fumble originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 49ers were winning the turnover battle through three quarters against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at Levi's Stadium. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook fumbled late in the third quarter, recovered by the 49ers inside the Minnesota 10-yard line. San Francisco's second turnover after an interception of quarterback Kirk Cousins earlier in the game.

Unfortunately for the Vikings, their star running back was injured on the play and would be carted off the field shortly after. 

Cook has battled injuries throughout his career, but when he's on the field, he's one of the best running backs in the league. 

Losing Cook is a huge blow to the Vikings' offense. 

Sports

SJ Sharks Nov 27

Tavares, Nylander Lead Maple Leafs Past Sharks 4-1

SJSU Nov 26

San Jose State Spartans Play in Front of TV Audience on Thanksgiving Day

The 49ers capitalized on the turnover with a field goal to extend their lead to 34-26 before the start of the fourth quarter.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Dalvin CookNFLSan Francisco 49ersMinnesota Vikings
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us