Vivid Seats: More 49ers Fans Will Be at NFC Championship Game Than Week 18

Vivid Seats: Even more 49ers fans will be at NFC title game

The 49ers will likely be seeing even more red in SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Ticket resale company Vivid Seats forecasts that 65 percent of fans in attendance will be supporting the away team. This is even more than the 60-percent the company predicted for the 49ers vs. Rams regular-season showdown in Week 18.

A company spokesperson shared that their proprietary algorithm uses more than geography to predict fan affiliation attending an event. They take into consideration that there is a large fraction of 49ers fans in the greater Los Angeles area.

Comparatively 49ers fans made up 88-percent of the crowd at Levi’s Stadium at their NFC Championship game during the 2019 postseason when they hosted the Green Bay Packers.

Sunday’s clash between the division rivals is also the most in-demand game of the playoffs with an average ticket price of $824. For context, the average price for a ticket to the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chief and the Cincinnati Bengals is $536.

A Rams' season ticket holder who preferred to remain anonymous told NBC Sports Bay Area that tickets he purchased with a face value of $178 were sold on the secondary market for $1,000 a piece. He has seen other seats in the same second level, end zone section listed for as much as $1,500.

This could prove to be a significant advantage for Kyle Shanahan and his team.

When the 49ers played the Rams in Week 18 of the regular season, several players shared that it felt like a home game. The cheers heard in the stadium were louder for big plays made by the 49ers than by the Rams.

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford was forced to use the silent count in several situations with the remainder of the offense unable to hear his calls. The play-caller was even penalized for a false start early in the first quarter.

The 49ers Faithful are known to travel very well to away games and with the proximity of Sunday’s game being a drivable distance, the crowd undoubtedly will be predominantly red.

