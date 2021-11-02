Here are the 2021 NFL trade deadline winners and losers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another NFL trade deadline has passed.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While deadline week lacked a major quarterback trade, two of football's best edge rushers did find new homes on Super Bowl-contending teams.

Von Miller is heading from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams in the lone blockbuster trade of the week and Melvin Ingram got his request out of Pittsburgh met in the form of a deadline-deal that sent him to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Rams and Chiefs made the biggest splashes. Does that make them winners, or did their aggressiveness cost them too much?

Let's take a look at who won and lost the 2021 NFL trade deadline:

Winner: Zach Ertz

It came early in the NFL trade season, but let's not forget that the former Philadelphia Eagles tight end got out of a bad situation and now gets to catch passes from MVP candidate Kyler Murray in Arizona for the rest of 2021.

Dallas Goedert has a case for being a winner of this trade, too, after Philadelphia's offense finally found its footing against the Lions in Week 8.

NFL trade deadline tracker: Watson staying in Houston, Ingram to Chiefs

Loser: Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns' disgruntled wide receiver didn't get a trade out of the AFC North and now has to make nice with QB Baker Mayfield.

OBJ has yet to make an impact in the 2021 NFL season, failing to catch a touchdown yet in six games played. The Browns' pass offense ranks near the bottom in the league in yards per game and average depth of target.

Winner: Von Miller

The Super Bowl 50 MVP gets a chance to hoist another Lombardi Trophy in Los Angeles this February as he joins forces with reigning defensive MVP Aaron Donald and shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

With those three stars, the Rams' defense has the potential to be amongst the best defenses in NFL history.

Los Angeles might have over-leveraged its future by dealing the last of their 2022 NFL Draft capital to the Broncos for the eight-time Pro Bowler, but it's hard not to call them a winner by default.

.@VonMiller will always be one of the greatest in @Broncos history:

- Super Bowl 50 MVP

- 7x All-Pro

- 8x Pro Bowler

- Unanimous 2010s All-Decade Team selection

- 2011 DROY pic.twitter.com/6e5LyZg8dr — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2021

Loser: Green Bay Packers

The Rams weren't the only NFC Super Bowl contender making a trade at the deadline.

Ertz was the Cardinals big haul while the San Francisco 49ers bolstered their pass rush by trading for Charles Omenihu from the Houston Texans.

In the NFC South, the Saints added Mark Ingram and the Panthers landed former Defensive MVP Stephon Gilmore before the deadline.

Bears, Ryan Pace stand pat at NFL trade deadline

Meanwhile, the Packers were once again noticeably quite for defending MVP Aaron Rodgers, a player who hasn't exactly been known to be quiet about voicing frustration with Green Bay's front office.

The lack of trade wasn't Green Bay's only loss of deadline day. The team also released linebacker Jaylon Smith after he played just four games with the team.