Warriors-Nuggets Game Postponed by NBA Due to COVID-19 Issues

The Warriors' game vs. the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena has been postponed, the NBA announced Thursday hours before tip-off as the Nuggets don't have the league-required eight players needed to play the game.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone, as well as players Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji and guard Bones Hyland reportedly entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols Thursday. The Nuggets have multiple players dealing with injuries and don't have a G League team in their market, making it impossible for them to have to required number of players to play Thursday night's game.

Sports

The Nuggets beat the Warriors 89-86 on Tuesday at Chase Center.

The Warriors are in Denver and are scheduled to practice there Friday before traveling to Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

