Warriors and Mavericks Take Moment to Recognize the Victims of Uvalde School Shooting Before Game 5

The PA system at Chase Center shared resources for organizations that work to prevent gun violence

By Charlotte Edmonds

Kevon Looney #5, Moses Moody #4, Klay Thompson #11 and Nemanja Bjelica #8 of the Golden State Warriors stand for a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX prior to Game Five of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on May 26, 2022 in San Francisco
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks opened their Game 5 matchup at Chase Center with a moment of acknowledgement for the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Tex. on Tuesday.

“Words cannot adequately describe the pain and anguish the families and friends of each of those innocent children and adults are experiencing at this moment and the huge hole it leaves in the hearts of our entire country,” an announcement read over the PA system.

Fans and viewers were then directed to resources dedicated to ending gun violence, including Brady: United Against Gun Violence, Giffords -- the organization founded by former U.S. congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, a gunshot survivor herself -- and LIVE FREE.

The announcement ended with a call to action, saying “change starts at the ballot box,” followed by instructions for information of voter registration status.

Uvalde, located five-and-a-half hours south of Dallas, was the site of the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, killing 19 children and two adults. This tragedy has sparked outrage around the world, including within sports.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expressed his anguish in a press conference hours after the shooting, criticizing inaction on the part of politicians who refused to vote on HR8, a bill that would enhance background checks on gun purchases.

Warriors guard Damion Lee added his disbelief over the fact that it’s “easier to buy a gun than baby formula…”

