COVID-19

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Enters NBA's COVID Protocol, Out Vs. Kings

By Ali Thanawalla

Wiggins enters health and safety protocol, out vs. Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors will be without a second starter against the Kings on Monday night after forward Andrew Wiggins was placed into the NBA's health and safety protocol Sunday night.

Wiggins joins guard Jordan Poole in the protocol. Both players will miss the game against the Kings at Chase Center.

Because Wiggins has received a COVID-19 vaccine, he needs two negative tests, at least 24 hours apart, in order to be cleared to play.

