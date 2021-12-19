Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Enters NBA's COVID Protocol, Out Vs. Kings

Wiggins enters health and safety protocol, out vs. Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors will be without a second starter against the Kings on Monday night after forward Andrew Wiggins was placed into the NBA's health and safety protocol Sunday night.

Andrew Wiggins has entered the leagueâs health and safety protocols. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) December 20, 2021

Wiggins joins guard Jordan Poole in the protocol. Both players will miss the game against the Kings at Chase Center.

Because Wiggins has received a COVID-19 vaccine, he needs two negative tests, at least 24 hours apart, in order to be cleared to play.

This story will be updated.