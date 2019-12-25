Warriors Announce Poster Series With Artwork From Local Artists

The Golden State Warriors have announced a poster series with Bay Area artists who will design themed posters for purchase in limited quantities on specific game days during the season.

On each of the special game days, the posters will be available for purchase for $20 at the Thrive City Warriors Shop and at Portal 10 inside the team's new Chase Center arena in San Francisco.

Only 100 posters will be sold each game on a first-come, first-served basis, with the proceeds going to the Warriors Community Foundation that funds educational programs around the Bay Area.

The first game featuring the special posters is Wednesday's Christmas Day game against the Houston Rockets. The poster is by San Francisco-based artist Donta Santistevan and has a holiday theme.

People interested in designing a poster for an upcoming game can apply by visiting www.warriors.com/posterseries. The posters are meant to allow artists to share their interpretation of the team's Dub Nation fandom and the Warriors' influence in the Bay Area.

The other home games during the 2019-20 season that will have special posters commissioned are on Jan. 8 against Milwaukee, Jan. 24 against Indiana, Feb. 8 against the Los Angeles Lakers, Feb. 10 against Miami, Feb. 20 against Houston, March 1 against Washington, March 5 against Toronto, March 12 against Brooklyn, March 28 against Oklahoma City, March 29 against San Antonio, March 31 against Denver and April 13 against Portland.