Warriors’ Curry Hands Out Trophy, Jokes at The Game Awards

The biggest night in video games featured one of the Bay Area's top sports stars.

Steph Curry took the stage at The Game Awards on Thursday night in Los Angeles, where he presented the award for Best Esports Player.

Curry, who's missed most of the current NBA season with a broken hand, led off with a joke about his time on the sidelines.

"As some of you may know, I had my own gaming-related injury recently," Curry said. "I went for that triangle button, and the next thing you know, I'm on the floor. 2K is no joke."

Curry was, of course, referring to the hit game NBA 2K20. Fans will recall his hand injury actually happened in a real-life NBA game, on October 31 against the Suns. He's expected to be out until at least February.

Jokes aside, Curry also got the attention of eagle-eyed esports fans, as he wore a jacket bearing the emblem of Team SoloMid, or TSM. Curry is a major investor in TSM, which fields pro gamers in a variety of competitions.

Among the winners at The Game Awards with Bay Area ties was Redwood City-based Electronic Arts, which published Apex Legends. The popular battle royale title won Best Multiplayer Game honors.

Game of the Year went to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, published by Santa Monica-based Activision.





