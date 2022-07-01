NBA Rumors: Donte DiVincenzo, Warriors Agree to Two-Year, $9.3M Contract

Report: Warriors, DiVincenzo agree to two-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Free-agent guard Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million contract with the Warriors, The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Friday, citing sources.

Free agent Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Player option in Year 2. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Per Charania, the second year of the pact is a player option.

DiVincenzo became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday when the Kings declined to make him a qualifying offer.

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that the Warriors are using part of their $6.5 million Taxpayer Mid-level Exception to sign DiVincenzo.

Part of the $6.5M tax Ml https://t.co/Cd9w29NDvX — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 1, 2022

In the aftermath of reportedly losing Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. in free agency, the Warriors filled the void by adding the 25-year-old DiVincenzo. And they were able to get him at a lower number than what the Portland Trail Blazers are expected to pay GP2.

In 42 games between the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks last season, DiVincenzo averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 20.1 minutes. His numbers after the midseason trade to Sacramento ticked up to 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 26.6 minutes over 25 games.

DiVincenzo is a career 34.7 3-point shooter but with the Kings, he shot 36.8 percent.

The No. 17 overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Bucks, DiVincenzo brings championship pedigree to the Warriors, having helped Milwaukee win the 2021 championship. As Golden State looks to repeat as champs, DiVincenzo likely will lead the second unit when Steph Curry is on the bench.

Earlier on Friday, the Warriors also reportedly agreed to bring back center Kevon Looney on a three-year, $25.5 million contract. With DiVincenzo in the fold, the front office is almost done re-tooling the roster. They might have one or two more moves in store. But so far, so good for team president Bob Myers and Co.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast