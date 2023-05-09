Warriors' Draymond Green Voted to NBA's All-Defensive Second Team

Draymond earns eighth NBA All-Defensive nod originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green's defensive versatility has been on display in the NBA playoffs, whether he was containing Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox or frustrating Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis.

Even at the age of 33, and in his 11th season, Green's switchability on NBA stars shorter or taller remains a key to the Warriors' success.

Hence the reason Green was named to the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team on Tuesday. Green received 21 first-team votes and 47 second-team votes for a total of 89 points. Green has been an All-Defensive team selection in eight of the last nine seasons, with four first-team selections and four second-team selections.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team:



▪️ Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

▪️ O.G. Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

▪️ Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies

▪️ Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

▪️ Derrick White, Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/w6wqTa8EFR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2023

Green's eight All-Defensive team selections are tied for 13th most in NBA history, and most in Warriors franchise history (Nate Thurmond has the second-most with five).

Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.01 steals and 0.8 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game during the 2022-23 season.

👀 NBA All-Defensive team selection Draymond Green's best defensive plays of the season 🔒 pic.twitter.com/82TZMuypIz — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 9, 2023

The forwards on this year's first-team included Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies, the top vote-getter with 195 total points, and Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who received 132 points. The team also includes Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (192 points), Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (125 points) and Bucks center Brook Lopez (181 points).

Green is joined on the second team by Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (99 points), Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (54 points), Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby (81 points) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (53 points).

Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive Team ⬇️



Complete voting results available here: https://t.co/GC585WosCJ pic.twitter.com/2arHAPScWx — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2023

The team was selected by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, with players receiving two points for a first-team vote and one for second-team. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position at which they received the most points. Total points includes voting points players received at any position.

