Warriors Eliminated After 2021 NBA Play-In Loss to Grizzlies

Dubs' season over after play-in loss to Grizzlies at home originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' season is over.

Golden State failed to advance to the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs following Friday's 117-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.

The Warriors faced an uphill climb before the season started, with Klay Thompson sustaining a season-ending torn Achilles hours before the team drafted James Wiseman No. 2 overall last November. Wiseman and Draymond Green missed practically all of training camp in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and Golden State opened the first third of the shortened 72-game season with as many wins (12) as losses.

On April 4, the Warriors dropped a season-low four games under .500 (23-27). Then, Steph Curry went on a tear, winning Western Conference Player of the Month Awards in April and May. Golden State went 16-6 in its last 22 games, finishing the regular season in eighth place in the Western Conference.

Under the NBA's previous playoff format, that would've been enough for the Warriors to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Instead, Golden State needed to win one of two play-in games in order to advance to the playoffs.

The Warriors lost 103-100 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, following a miraculous last-second shot by LeBron James. Friday's loss to Ja Morant and the Grizzlies ensured the Warriors missing the playoffs for a second straight year.

Now, the Warriors enter a critical offseason.

Wiseman, who sustained a season-ending torn meniscus, and Thompson are aiming to return around the start of next season. Kelly Oubre Jr., who missed the Warriors' last 10 regular-season games and both play-in contests with a torn ligament in his wrist, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. So is Kent Bazemore, Oubre's replacement in the starting lineup.

Golden State could have two lottery picks in this summer's draft. If the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round selection doesn't land in the top three, the selection will convey to the Warriors.