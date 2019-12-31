NBA

Warriors Fall to Spurs in OT For Second Straight Texas Loss

By Associated Press

Getty Images

DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and the San Antonio Spurs escaped with a 117-113 overtime victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors.

Dejounte Murray scored seven of his 15 points in overtime, and San Antonio won its eighth in 13 games. LaMarcus Aldridge added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Patty Mills had 18 points.

Alec Burks had 28 points and Glenn Robinson III added 25, including 15 in the first quarter, for Golden State.

Sports

NHL 23 mins ago

Sharks Shut Out by NHL-Worst Red Wings

49ers 11 hours ago

Niners Should Get Starting Right Guard Back for Playoffs

The Warriors were without starters D'Angelo Russell and Willie Cauley-Stein.

Draymond Green had 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in 36 minutes.

This article tagged under:

NBAGolden State WarriorsSan Antonio Spurs
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us