Warriors Fans Give Gary Payton II Standing Ovation in Return Vs. Celtics

By Taylor Wirth

GP2 receives standing ovation upon return to court in Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Do you think Warriors fans are happy to see Gary Payton II back in action? 

Upon making his return to the floor for the first time since fracturing his elbow in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals, Payton received plenty of love from Dub Nation at Chase Center when he entered Game 2 of the NBA Finals with 5:30 remaining in the first quarter. 

In his first full season with the Warriors, the 29-year-old wing quickly has become a fan favorite and an important piece on both ends of the court. 

Payton's absence certainly was felt in the 11 games in which he did not play since Game 2 of the second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Shortly after entering the game, Payton hit a big 3-pointer with 1:26 remaining in the first to pull the Warriors within one. 

A factor on offense and defense, Payton's return might just provide the Warriors with a jolt of energy at just the right time. 

