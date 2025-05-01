Warriors fans watch playoffs Game 5 against Rockets at Thrive City

While the Warriors played game 5 of their playoff series with the Houston Rockets in Texas, some Bay Area fans headed to San Francisco to watch the game on the big screen at Thrive City outside Chase Center.

The Warriors report that nearly 2,000 fans showed up to the free watch party at Thrive City.

The fans were disappointed to see the Warriors lose the game 116-131, as many hoped the Dubs could close out Houston this game. But fans told NBC Bay Area they remain optimistic about game 6 of the series, which will be played Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The fans at Thrive City brought their lawn chairs, pets, signs, and Warriors gear. They cheered at each Warriors basket, even as the Dubs trailed the Rockets by 31 points at one time. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr ultimately had the Warriors' starting lineup sit out to get some rest. The Warriors' second string was able to close the gap a bit, ending the game 16 points behind the Rockets.

In the post-game press conference, Kerr acknowledged that while there were some positives for the Warriors in this game, it was a "decisive loss."

"Houston was great and they took it to us right away, and like I said, it's an important finish," Kerr said.

Roxann Chambers of Oakland attended the watch party with several other members of her exercise group.

Chambers said of the game, "We know it’s hard today, but we’re not giving up."

Octavio Aguilera of Hayward, who was also at the watch party, said, "I think it was a smart move by Kerr, taking off the starters so they can be rested by the next game."

"We’re going to take it, game 6 for sure," Aguilera continued.

The Warriors are still up in the series 3 to 2.