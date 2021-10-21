Warriors Home Opener: What to Know and How to Watch

Regular season NBA basketball is back.

The Golden State Warriors will play their home opener at Chase Center in San Francisco Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Thursday will mark 590 days since Chase Center hosted basketball fans at capacity. The last time the arena was filled for a Warriors game was March 10, 2020 – a 131-107 Warriors loss to the Clippers.

Previewing the Warriors-Clippers matchup

Golden State returns to Chase Center 1-0 after beating the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center in LA Tuesday night. Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors, recording a triple-double in the come-from-behind victory. Jordan Poole, Nemanja Bjelica, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala all scored in double figures.

Thursday night's contest will be the Clippers' first regular season game. They will be without star Kawhi Leonard, who is still recovering from knee surgery.

The two Western Conference foes faced each other three times last season. LA won two of the matchups, including one at Chase Center.

What fans attending the game need to know

Fans 12 and older heading to Chase Center must show COVID-19 vaccination proof in order to enter the arena. Fans ages 2 through 11 have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of the game.

Visit chasecenter.com/fansafety to learn more about COVID-19 protocols.

What TV channel is the Warriors-Clippers game on?

Fans can watch the game on TNT.

Tune in for Warriors Live on NBC Sports Bay Area an hour before the start of the game and for another hour immediately following the game for extended coverage.

How to stream Warriors-Clippers

The game can be streamed on TNTdrama.com and the TNT app.

How to listen to Warriors-Clippers on the radio

Fans in the Bay Area can listen to the game on 95.7 The Game.