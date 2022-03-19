Warriors

Warriors' James Wiseman to Be Shut Down After Recent Setback

By Taylor Wirth

Wiseman will be shut down after recent setback with knee originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears that the Warriors will have to wait a little bit longer for James Wiseman's return. 

On Saturday afternoon, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported, citing sources, that Wiseman's return to the Warriors has stalled due to swelling in his right knee. 

Shortly after, Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed the news. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Sports

Warriors Mar 18

Steph Curry Has Sprained Foot Ligament, Will Be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks

Sharks Mar 18

Kings Get Back on Track in 3-0 Win Over Sharks

The 20-year-old center was gearing up to play in his fourth -- and possibly final -- rehab game with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Sunday before the setback. 

Having surgery to repair a torn meniscus last April, previous swelling had forced him to undergo a cleanup procedure in December, further delaying his return. 

RELATED: Warriors find 'silver linings' in Steph's indefinite absence

Throughout his three rehab games in the G League, Wiseman looked healthy and it appeared as if his return to the Warriors was imminent

Obviously unfortunate news for the 7-foot center and a Warriors team that would have benefited from his size throughout the final 12 games of the regula

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsNBAGolden State Warriorsjames wiseman
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us