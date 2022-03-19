Warriors' James Wiseman to Be Shut Down After Recent Setback

Wiseman will be shut down after recent setback with knee originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears that the Warriors will have to wait a little bit longer for James Wiseman's return.

On Saturday afternoon, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported, citing sources, that Wiseman's return to the Warriors has stalled due to swelling in his right knee.

James Wiseman's return to the Warriors has stalled, sources tell @ThompsonScribe and me. Swelling in his right knee. Not practicing with the Warriors the past two days, as initially planned. Won't play in Santa Cruz tomorrow. Status beyond uncertain. https://t.co/9eOAtSIOGT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 19, 2022

Shortly after, Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed the news.

Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr: James Wisemanâs knee swelling has shut down his rehab for now. Wonât go on road trip next week. No decision about rest of season. Says Wiseman is âunderstandably disappointed.â — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 19, 2022

The 20-year-old center was gearing up to play in his fourth -- and possibly final -- rehab game with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Sunday before the setback.

Having surgery to repair a torn meniscus last April, previous swelling had forced him to undergo a cleanup procedure in December, further delaying his return.

Throughout his three rehab games in the G League, Wiseman looked healthy and it appeared as if his return to the Warriors was imminent.

Obviously unfortunate news for the 7-foot center and a Warriors team that would have benefited from his size throughout the final 12 games of the regula