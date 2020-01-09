Warriors’ Kerr: ‘Excellent Chance’ Steph Curry Returns in March

The basketball world greatly misses Steph Curry.

The good news is that the two-time NBA MVP is not expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr sat down with Yahoo's Chris Haynes just before Christmas and was asked about Curry's status.

"His injury is not nearly as serious as Klay's because we're dealing with a hand and not a knee," Kerr said on the "Posted Up" podcast. "We'll re-evaluate Steph sometime in February, but I think there's an excellent chance he comes back sometime in March -- late in the season.

"Our fans deserve to see him play, he's dying to play, our young players want to play with him. So if we can get him back at the end of the season, it would be great."

Curry broke his left hand Oct. 30, and underwent surgery two days later. After the procedure, the Warriors announced an update on his status would be provided in three months (Feb. 1).

Golden State's last game before the All-Star break is Feb. 12, and they return to action Feb. 20 against the Houston Rockets. Kerr smartly said March because the Dubs are going to be patient and they won't be rushing Curry back to action.

But it sounds like you can expect him to be in uniform the next time the Dubs play the Milwaukee Bucks:

All indications are that he's progressing very nicely in his rehab.

As for the other Splash Brother:

"Klay, I doubt will play coming off an ACL," Kerr said. "The timeframe. We wouldn't want to put him in that kind of jeopardy."

Even though Klay is going crazy not playing, it would be shocking if he suits up for a game this season.

