NBA Rumors: Kevon Looney, Warriors Agree to Three-Year, $25.5M Contract

By Tom Dierberger

Report: Looney agrees to return to Warriors on three-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kevon Looney reportedly is returning to the Bay.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing sources, that the center agreed to return to the Warriors on a three-year contract worth $25.5 million.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic also reported that Looney will be paid around $7 million in the first year of the contract, and the third year of the deal is partially guaranteed at $3 million.

Looney, who the Warriors selected 30th overall in 2015, has spent all seven seasons of his career with Golden State.

After struggling to stay healthy for much of his career, Looney proved his reliability by playing all 104 regular-season and postseason games for the Warriors in 2021-22. 

Looney averaged 6.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game during the regular season but played a crucial role as the team's primary rebounder in the playoffs. Looney posted double-digit boards in five postseason games, including 22 rebounds to close out the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference semifinals and 18 to send the Dallas Mavericks packing in the conference finals.

Free agency got off to a rough start for the Warriors, as they watched Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Juan Toscano-Anderson find new homes. But Golden State can sigh in relief at the return of Looney, a big man with three championship rings and plenty of experience playing between Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

