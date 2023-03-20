Kevon Looney, Jalen Green Questionable for Warriors-Rockets Clash

Looney questionable vs. Rockets; games-played streak at risk originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the Warriors look to avoid their 12th straight road loss Monday against the Houston Rockets, they might have to do so without center Kevon Looney.

Iron Man Loon is listed as questionable for the Warriors-Rockets game at Toyota Center with lower back soreness -- an ailment that has landed him on the injury report several times in recent weeks but has yet to keep him out of a game.

Looney has appeared in every Warriors game during the 2022-23 NBA season, and most recently was listed as questionable on March 7 before Golden State faced the Oklahoma City Thunder. He eventually was cleared to play, scoring four points and grabbing five boards in 11 minutes of action.

After Looney landed on the injury report as probable with lower back soreness before games against the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies this week, he played 34 and 20 minutes, respectively. In addition to appearing in every contest this season and last, Looney's streak of 183 consecutive games played is the second-longest in the NBA.

Given the fact that Looney's back hasn't kept him from playing yet, it's hard to imagine he won't be on the court Monday -- but it's certainly possible.

On the other sideline, Rockets star Jalen Green also is listed as questionable for Monday's clash in Houston with a left thigh contusion. Things would be a lot easier for the defensively challenged Warriors without Green on the floor, after the guard's 40-point explosion against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga was not listed on the injury report for the first time since injuring his ankle earlier this month, while Rockets center Alperen Şengün is questionable with an illness.

