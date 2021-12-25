Warriors' Klay Thompson Travels to Phoenix, Shoots Before Christmas Game

Klay travels with Warriors to Phoenix, shoots before game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors fans were hoping to find Klay Thompson under the Christmas tree, but the team ruled out a return for the injured shooting guard on the holiday several months ago, stating publicly that he would play his first game in 30 months at home.

While Thompson won't play in the Warriors' game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, he did travel with the team to the desert and went through shooting drills in an empty Footprint Center a few hours before the contest between the two best teams in the NBA.

The latest official update from the Warriors provided no specifics on when Thompson might return, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Dec. 17, citing sources, that Klay and the team are targeting either the Jan. 9 home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Jan. 18 home game against the Detroit Pistons. Woj also reported that the Jan. 3 home game against the Miami Heat is an option but is less likely.

The Warriors hot start, led by NBA MVP frontrunner Steph Curry, has given Thompson and the Warriors the luxury of taking their time with his return. At 26-6 heading into the Christmas game against the 26-5 Suns, the Warriors can be patient and make sure the five-time All-Star is in peak physical condition when he finally steps on the court.

Thompson missed the 2019-20 season because of a torn left ACL and then he missed last season due to a torn right Achilles. He hasn't played in an NBA game since June. 13, 2019.

Dub Nation didn't get Klay as their Christmas present, but they would be just as satisfied with a Warriors win over the Suns.

