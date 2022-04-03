Warriors Observations: Andrew Wiggins Scores 25 in Win Over Kings

What we learned as Warriors beat Kings for 50th win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SACRAMENTO -- The Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back were without Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr., as well as Steph Curry, on Sunday night at Golden 1 Center. Turns out that didn't matter much against the 29-win Kings, as Golden State came out on top, 109-90.

Even without two of the greatest 3-point shooters in NBA history, the Warriors couldn't miss from long distance to start off this NorCal showdown. Four different Warriors made a 3-pointer in the first quarter and seven of their nine made field goals in the first frame ended with three more points in favor of the away team.

It wasn't a mistake-free night for the Warriors. Far from it, especially during a sloppy second half. Their first half gave them a biggest enough lead, and they still had far more talent despite being shorthanded.

Andrew Wiggins led all scorers with 25 points. That's his most since scoring 25 on Jan. 1, 2022, tying for his highest-scoring night since the calendar flipped. He also has made seven of his last 11 3-point attempts over the Warriors' last two games.

Jordan Poole scored 22 points, extending his streak of at least 20 points to 17 straight games.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors' blowout win, improving their record to 50-29 with only three regular-season games remaining. Golden State remains one game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks for the third seed in the Western Conference.

Treymond Green

Draymond Green has been practically non-existent on 3-pointers so far this season. Going into Sunday night, he was shooting just 26 percent from beyond the arc while averaging only 1.2 threes per game. Both of those are the lowest of his career since his rookie year in the 2012-13 season.

But with Steph, Klay and Co. out, Green took the game into his hands early on and let it fly. Good thing for the Warriors, too.

The four-time All-Star scored the first three points of the night and drained his first two attempts from deep in the first quarter. Just like that, Draymond made multiple 3-pointers for the first time since Christmas and just the second time this season.

Sure, he doesn't have to be a 3-point specialist. Draymond does have to keep that same confidence when given wide-open looks, though.

Beli, Kuminga Ball Out

Nemanja Bjelica has been one of the Warriors' most frustrating players among the fan base this season. There also is no denying his impact has been felt much more lately.

The 6-foot-10 big with range shot 20 percent on 3-pointers in January while going 6-for-30. In February and March combined, he nailed 40 percent of his 3-pointers (8-for-20). Against the Kings, Bjelica started off making his first four shots from the field and his first two 3-pointers. He finished with a season-high 19 points in 30 minutes, made three 3-pointers and also had a double-double with 12 rebounds.

Bjelica wasn't the only bench player to stuff the stat sheet.

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga combined to play under 10 minutes in the Warriors' last two games. With a handful of Warriors resting, the Kings were the perfect team for Kuminga to showcase his rare skill set. He did so to the tune of 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

His two 3-pointers were his first since March 14, and snapped a nine-game streak of not making a single triple. Kuminga's minutes have been minimized lately. He still can have a big influence on any given game.

Protect GP2 At All Costs

Gary Payton II, one night after being a plus-5 off the bench by scoring 10 points to go with five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block, was given a starting guard spot in place of Thompson. But he held his knee early on after crashing into the stanchion.

Right when he came back in, Payton took a hard fall to the floor and grabbed his wrist.

The defensive pest seems to always have a major impact on the game for the Warriors. He also seems to take a ton of hard falls. That's the last thing the Warriors want to see right now.

Payton will be needed in the playoffs. He also will need ice, rest and recovery before the Warriors' next game Thursday night at Chase Center against the Los Angeles Lakers. Get the bubble wrap ready.

