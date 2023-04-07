Warriors Observations: Dubs Handle Business, Blow Out Depleted Kings

What we learned as Warriors handle business, crush Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SACRAMENTO -- A possible Northern California NBA playoffs preview between the Warriors and Kings on Friday night at Golden 1 Center was far from that well before the opening tip. With the Kings' playoff future already secured, coach Mike Brown opted to rest four of his top players.

No De'Aaron Fox, no Domantas Sabonis, no Kevin Huerter and no Malik Monk, but there still were slight problems for the Warriors in a 119-97 win.

Golden State started off red-hot out of the gates with the Kings going ice cold in the first quarter, giving the Warriors a 32-16 lead after the first 12 minutes. The roles then were quickly reversed with the Warriors being outscored 32-21 in the second quarter before the Warriors were too much for the shorthanded Kings in the second half.

Though the Kings certainly put up a fight, the Warriors outscored them 66-49 over the final two quarters.

The win gave the Warriors 10 victories away from Chase Center, however, the crowd felt like a home game much of the time.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors' win that pushes their record to 43-38 heading into the regular-season finale on Sunday in Portland.

Splash Show in Sacramento

Sometimes the difference can simply be having Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Those two draining shots all over the court gave the Warriors the needed breathing room their offense certainly needed. Especially on a night where Jordan Poole couldn't make anything.

Thompson led the Warriors with 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting. He also was 5 of 8 on 3-point attempts, made both of his free throws and was a plus-28 in plus/minus. Klay now has made at least five threes in six straight games.

Curry was right behind him with 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting. He was 3 of 7 from deep, 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block to be a game-high plus-33.



The third Splash Brother in this game was former King Donte DiVincenzo, who scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 4 of 6 beyond the arc. DiVincenzo was tied with Curry in being a plus-33.

As a whole, the Warriors shot 44.4 percent behind the 3-point line, compared the Kings shooting just 28.2 percent.

He's a machine

Kevon Looney coming into Friday night led the NBA with 266 offensive rebounds. In the first quarter alone against the Kings, he grabbed five. By halftime, Looney was up to 13 rebounds -- five offensive and eight defensive.

His 13 rebounds were the most he has ever secured in a single half throughout his NBA career, with 10 being his previous high. Looney also became the first Warrior to have at least 13 rebounds in a half since David Lee in March of 2013, and the first to do so in the first half since Andris Biedrins had 15 in the first half of a game on Dec. 28, 2008.



Over 29 minutes, Looney came down with 16 rebounds. Looney now has 10 or more rebounds 35 times this season.

Entering Friday night's game, the Warriors had scored 388 points off Looney's league-leading offensive rebounds. That number also tops the NBA and is a prime example of how important the big man is to the Warriors' success.

Still Sloppy

It shouldn't be a surprise when the Warriors become turnover happy in games. The bigger surprise would be if they actually limited their turnovers. But on Friday night, they were lucky.

In the first half, the Warriors turned the ball over 12 times. Here's what the Kings did with those 12 turnovers: They scored two points. Or better yet, a whole lot of nothing.

The Warriors wound up with 24 turnovers, twice as much as the Kings. The Kings scored 17 points off the Warriors' turnovers. Golden State also was called for 22 fouls.

The message has been repeated over and over again. The reality is, they have to play cleaner if they're going to beat the Kings at full strength or anybody else in the playoffs.

