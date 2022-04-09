Warriors Observations: Jonathan Kuminga Sparks Sloppy Win Over Spurs

What we learned as Warriors hold on for sloppy win over Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN ANTONIO -- For perhaps one final time, Steve Kerr got the best of Gregg Popovich in the Warriors' 100-94 win Saturday night over the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center.

This could be the last time the two square off against each other, and Kerr now is 13-13 for his career in the regular season against his former coach and mentor. But it wasn't a pretty one in other ugly Warriors win.

The Warriors' starting backcourt of Jordan Poole and Damion Lee wasn't exactly Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Poole was held scoreless in the first half and scored 18 in the second, but 11 came from free throws. Lee scored only four points, went 1-for-6 from the field and missed both of his 3-pointers. They combined to go 4-for-25 from the field and 1-for-13 from long distance.

Once again, the Warriors played down to their competition with the postseason right around the corner. This was a needed win that deserves another long film session.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors' win that keeps them in the No. 3 seed ... for now.

Kuminga Came To Play

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga's minutes have continued to lessen with each game as of late. The 19-year-old didn't play a single second in the first quarter before having his name called at the 10:40 mark in the second quarter. He didn't waste any time to make a huge impact.

Kuminga in the second quarter alone scored 13 points while going a perfect 4-for-4 from the field. He also drained his only attempt from deep, made all four of his free throws and was more than just a scorer. Kuminga also grabbed three rebounds, had two steals and followed one them serving as Golden State's gunslinger.

Just like the first quarter, Kuminga didn't see the court in the third quarter. He immediately made a corner 3-pointer when he entered in the fourth, and scored 18 points in the end while missing only two shots. Kuminga might not get a ton of minutes in the playoffs, but he again showed he's always ready to have his presence felt.

Saved By The Beli

As the Warriors' playoff rotations have come to fruition, it's becoming clear that Nemanja Bjelica can have a big role. The Warriors don't have a traditional center and are thin in the frontcourt. Bjelica isn't always going to be a defensive stopper and force in the paint, but he can stretch the floor and has found his role.

The Warriors' offense again started slow and Bjelica was their leading scorer through the first 12 minutes. In the first half, Bjelica put up nine points, made his one 3-point attempt and like Kuminga, was a perfect 4-for-4 from the line. That'll play.

Bjelica wound up playing 16 minutes and scored 12 points off the bench. As the Warriors' starters failed to find any flow, Bjelica and Kuminga saved the day.

What Comes Next

Even though Draymond Green liked the NBA's decision for his own reasons, the Warriors couldn't have been happy to see Luka Doncic's 16th technical foul rescinded on Saturday. He was supposed to be out for the regular-season finale. Not anymore.

The Warriors and Mavs are in a tight race for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, and it could all come down to game No. 82. If the Warriors beat the Pelicans in New Orleans, they'll be the three seed no matter what. But if the Warriors lose and the Mavs beat the Spurs on Sunday, Dallas will have the higher seed after beating Golden State three out of four times this season.

Klay will be back in the Big Easy, but the Warriors will be without key veterans in Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala on the second night of a back-to-back. The Warriors' never-ending roller coaster of a season, fittingly, will come down to the final game.

