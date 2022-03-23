Warriors Observations: Jordan Poole Fuels Stunning 118-104 Win Over Heat

What we learned in Warriors' stunning win over Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Following the Warriors' embarrassing loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, both Steve Kerr and Draymond Green called out the Warriors' competitive fire. Their words must have been heard loud and clear. One night after losing to the lowest seed in the Eastern Conference, they beat the top-seeded Heat at FTX Arena in Miami, 118-104.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They did it with a paper-thin roster, too. Already without Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman, the Warriors sat Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. Rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody started together for the first time this season, and it was just the second time since 1970-71 that the Warriors started two teenagers in a game.

The Warriors scored only 23 points in the first quarter, but held the Heat to 23 points as well and the two teams went into the half again tied up at 50-50. Even without a handful of stars, the Warriors went on an unreal 19-0 run to open the third quarter as Jordan Poole took over. Miami then had a run of its own, but Poole and Co. held off the Heat for a huge win.

Poole led the Warriors with 30 points, his 11th straight game with at least 20 points scored, and made seven 3-pointers. Andrew Wiggins was 1-for-5 in the first half with two points, but finished with 22 points and went 7-for-11 in the second half, including the two most clutch shots of the night late in the fourth quarter.

Here are three takeaways from perhaps the most improbable win of the season for the Warriors.

Ups And Downs Of Kuminga

Kuminga came ready to play against a top contender and displayed his jaw-dropping skill set right away.

His handles continue to look better. He was aggressive going to the hole. And he even pulled off an impressive fadeaway jumper on Duncan Robinson.

First bucket of the night belongs to JK ð pic.twitter.com/InxdNTRYTT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2022

Kuminga grabs the air ball and goes coast-to-coast pic.twitter.com/7RHUjEKPxs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 24, 2022

By halftime, he was up to 14 points and looked like the best player on the floor. But with 7:35 left in the third quarter, Kuminga committed his fourth foul. The Warriors were on a 19-0 run up and 69-50. The rookie didn't play the rest of the quarter, the Heat outscored them by 18 points the rest of the way and it was a one-point game going into the fourth quarter.

Kuminga wound up fouling out with 5:35 left in the game. In 30 minutes, he scored 22 points and was a career-high plus-26. He's becoming better every single game. He has to mark sure he stays out of foul trouble, certainly on a night where the Warriors already were undermanned.

D-Lee Snaps Ugly Streak

Damion Lee came into Tuesday night with five DNPs in March. With so many players out, Kerr had to go to the shooting guard early, and that at first looked like a big mistake. Lee hadn't made a 3-pointer since March 1, and missed 12 straight going into the game.

Then, he missed his first three attempts from deep, extending his streak to 15 straight misses on 3-pointers. He made his fourth try and that lit a spark under him.

Lee played 31 minutes off the bench, scored a season-high 22 points and was a plus-5 off the bench. The Warriors needed someone to step up, and Lee did just that.

GP2 Was Missed

From March 5 through March 20, Gary Payton II missed eight straight games to a knee injury. He played just under six minutes in his first game back in Orlando, but showcased what makes him such a key player against the Heat.

He was a minus-1, but by simply watching the game, it was clear the impact that Payton has on Golden State and the energy he brings. Over 27 minutes, he scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds, was 5-for-6 and flew all over the floor defensively.

There's no comparison to Draymond here -- don't you dare -- but Payton is another undersized defender who displays a unique versatility on that side of the ball. He will be needed down the stretch, and certainly in the playoffs with some key matchups on the horizon.