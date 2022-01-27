Warriors Observations: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Torch T-Wolves in Win

What we learned as Steph, Klay torch Wolves in Warriors' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Make that four straight wins for the Warriors after their ugly overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers, exactly one week ago. The latest win was a 124-115 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. They now are 5-1 on their seven-game homestand, which ends Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Warriors trailed 61-57 after halftime after watching the T-Wolves take nine more free throws than them and pound them in the paint. Golden State's nine first-half turnovers didn't help by any means either.

Surprise, surprise, then came the Third-Quarter Warriors. After being down by four points in the first half, the Warriors outscored the T-Wolves 38-20 in the third frame. They had only three turnovers in the quarter, and their scoring barrage made all the difference.

Really, this night belonged to the Splash Brothers. Steph Curry led the Warriors with 29 points and Klay Thompson wasn't far behind with 23. They combined to score 52 points and went 11-for-19 on 3-pointers.

Steph transition threes >> pic.twitter.com/6chEILiSpP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2022

Klay throws up the goggles after his three ð¥½ pic.twitter.com/ofi04eolOg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2022

Jordan Poole also had his second straight great game off the bench with 19 points in 24 minutes.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors improving to 36-13 on the season.

All-Star Wiggins

Stop me if you've heard this before: Andrew Wiggins likes loves playing his former team. A lot.

Wiggins scored only 12 points in the Warriors' blowout loss to the Timberwolves less than two weeks ago. Back in November, he dropped 35 points on his former team. On Thursday night, he put up 19 points and went 5-for-8 on 3-pointers.

All â­Wiggs nails the three pic.twitter.com/RxVn8NPdBy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2022

In six career games against the Minnesota, Wiggins now is averaging 22.5 points, his most against any opponent.

The win capped off a day to remember for Wiggins after being named an All-Star Game starter for the first time in his eight-year career.

D-Lo Leaves Early

Bay Area rapper P-Lo performed at halftime, but it was D'Angelo Russell who had another Bay Area reunion in front of Warriors fan. The last time Russell played at Chase Center, he scored only seven points but handed out 12 assists as the Warriors were crushed by 20 points earlier this month.

This time, he scored eight points and dished five assists in the loss. He also only played 20 minutes after leaving with a left shin contusion.

Russell now has played against the Warriors four times since being traded from the Bay to the Twin Cities. In those four games, he has gone 2-2 and has averaged only 10 points while shooting 32.6 percent (15-for-46) from the field.

There was at least one Russell T-Wolves jersey seen in the stands, so hey, he has that going for him.

Team Effort on Treys

The T-Wolves prior to Thursday night averaged 14.3 3-pointers per game, which ranked second in the NBA behind only the Utah Jazz (14.6). Right behind them was the Warriors (14.2). But the Warriors ranked 11th -- good but not great -- in 3-point percentage while the Wolves were much lower.

On this night, the battle from beyond the arc belonged to Golden State. And with help from a variety of players.

As the T-Wolves made only 10 3-pointers and made just 22.7 percent of their attempts, the Warriors drained 21 shots from deep and made 58.3 percent of their attempts. All in all, six different Warriors made a 3-pointer.

This was a team effort in general. Golden State had five players score in double-figures and Juan Toscano-Anderson was the only Warrior who didn't score any points. He played two minutes.

Kerr will look for that same multi-player performance this weekend as the Warriors look to end their homestand with a strong statement.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast