Warriors Recall James Wiseman From G League Affiliate in Santa Cruz

Warriors recall Wiseman from Santa Cruz after scrimmage originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The Warriors have recalled their 7-foot center James Wiseman from their G League affiliate just one day after assigning him to Santa Cruz.
The second-year big man was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday, but reportedly wasn’t going to play with the Sea Dubs in Saturday’s game.
Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has been making steady progress in his rehab from a torn meniscus.
The Warriors recently ramped up his activity as he was cleared to participate in 5-on-5 scrimmages.
Even though he hasn’t played in an NBA game since April 10, 2021, but all signs are looking promising for the Warriors.
And it couldn’t come at a better time.
With veteran forward Draymond Green out due to a back injury, the Dubs could use the help during the final 22 games of the regular season, and even more so for playoffs.
This could be just what the Warriors need to secure their sixth NBA Finals appearance in the past 10 years.