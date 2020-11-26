Klay Thompson

Warriors Star Klay Thompson Has Surgery on Right Achilles

By The Associated Press

Klay Thompson
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Warriors guard Klay Thompson underwent surgery on his torn right Achilles tendon Wednesday and still is expected to be sidelined the entire season for Golden State.

Dr. Richard Ferkel performed the operation in Los Angeles, the team said.

Thompson got hurt playing in a pickup game last Wednesday in Southern California and had an MRI exam the following day in Los Angeles that revealed the severity of the injury.

Thompson didn’t play at all during the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 season as he worked back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered that injury in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

