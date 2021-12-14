Warriors Star Steph Curry Makes History, Breaks NBA's All-Time Record for 3-Pointers

If there was still any debate left, Steph Curry now has the stats to undoubtedly call himself the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history.

The Warriors star and two-time MVP added to his impressive career resume on Tuesday by breaking the record for most 3-pointers made all-time.

Curry entered Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks with 2,927 3-pointers made, just two triples shy of breaking the NBA record.

Tuesday also is not the first time the “Baby-faced Assassin” has lit up New York's Madison Square Garden floor. On Feb. 27, 2013, Curry erupted for 54 points and displayed one of the greatest shooting performances of his career.

