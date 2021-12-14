Steph Curry

Warriors Star Steph Curry Makes History, Breaks NBA's All-Time Record for 3-Pointers

By NBC Bay Area staff

If there was still any debate left, Steph Curry now has the stats to undoubtedly call himself the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history.

The Warriors star and two-time MVP added to his impressive career resume on Tuesday by breaking the record for most 3-pointers made all-time.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Curry entered Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks with 2,927 3-pointers made, just two triples shy of breaking the NBA record.

Tuesday also is not the first time the “Baby-faced Assassin” has lit up New York's Madison Square Garden floor. On Feb. 27, 2013, Curry erupted for 54 points and displayed one of the greatest shooting performances of his career.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryNBAWarriors3-point shot record
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us