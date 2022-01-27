Warriors' Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins Named NBA All-Star Game Starters

Steph joined by Wiggins as NBA All-Star Game starters originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Another year, another NBA All-Star Game for Steph Curry. And this year, he has company.

The Warriors superstar on Thursday was named a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. This is the eighth time he has earned the honor in his 13-year career.

But Steph has company, with teammate Andrew Wiggins also being named a starter. It's the first All-Star nod of Wiggins' career.

Curry coming into Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves is averaging 25.8 points, 6.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game. Though he ranks ninth in points per game, Curry is tied for fourth overall in total points.

While he's shooting a career-low 37.3 percent from 3-point range, Curry leads the league in 3-pointers with 209. This would be his seventh time leading the NBA in total 3-pointers.

Wiggins is averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game and has played in 44 of the Warriors' 48 games. He's shooting a career-high from 3-point range (40.4 percent) and the field overall (48.1 percent).

He has earned his Two-Way Wiggs nickname with a career-best 111 offensive rating and 106 defensive rating, also a career high. The small forward often guards the opposing team's best scorer, especially when Green isn't available.

The reserves will be announced next Thursday, Feb. 3. With Curry and Wiggins in the starting lineup, the Warriors' only other All-Star candidate is Draymond Green.

Draymond is looking to make his fourth All-Star Game and his first since the 2017-18 season. His points (7.9) and rebounds (7.6) are both up from last season and he also is averaging 7.4 assists -- the second-most of his career -- as the Warriors' lead facilitator. And then there's his defense.

Green has a 99 defensive rating and leads the NBA with a 4.7 defensive box plus-minus.

The problem is, he currently is out with a back injury and has missed 14 games. The Warriors are 7-7 with Draymond this season, and 28-6 in games he has suited up for.

