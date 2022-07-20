Warriors' Steph Curry, Family Roast Kings Organization in ESPYs Skit

Steph and his family roast Kings organization in ESPYs skit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings have been through tough times over the past 16 years, considering the franchise hasn't made the playoffs since 2006. Furthermore, it doesn't help that their northern California neighbors have won four NBA titles in the last eight seasons.

As a result, Sacramento has been the punchline to several jokes, and Steph Curry decided to add to the long list of gags toward the Kings. During a skit on the ESPYs, the Warriors guard, with his family's help, was bouncing jokes for his monologue.

Curry's wife, Ayesha, read one of the jokes taking a shot at the Kings, saying, "Why is the Sacramento Kings arena so high?"

While attempting to figure out the punchline, Curry gave up, leading Ayesha to state the joke "because they have no fans," leading to the entire family laughing at the expense of the franchise.

Steph had plenty of help when crafting his ESPYs monologue 😂pic.twitter.com/AfO5StnC5O — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 21, 2022

The Kings can take comfort in the fact that they aren't the only ones receiving shade from Curry as there are others, such as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James being the punchline to jokes.

