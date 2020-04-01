Warriors’ Steph Curry Had to Assemble Basketball Hoop Amid Quarantine

Warriors superstar Steph Curry can't go to Chase Center to work on his game. The facilities are closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He is not allowed to shoot hoops at a local park or gym.

So he needed to take matters into his own hands.

Ben Cohen of The Wall Street Journal has the details:

Stephen Curry had been stuck at home for more than two weeks, unable to do the one thing he does better than anybody, when his wife ordered him a Spalding hoop for their driveway. For the first time in 16 days, he could shoot a basketball. Or at least that was the plan.

But this solution only caused another problem. Now he actually had to put the hoop together.

"I got overwhelmed looking at the manual," Curry said. After what he could only describe as "a pretty serious effort," Curry finally succeeded at his unexpected assembly job. It only took him five hours.

"I was very confident in myself going in," he said. "That was shot down pretty quick."

Finally, we found something that the two-time NBA MVP is not very good at!

For real though -- there was no way Curry was going to go months without shooting a basketball. So props to Ayesha for placing that order.

"He's got a fairly nice workout area there at his home," Brandon Payne -- Curry's personal trainer -- said last week. "He doesn't have a basketball court, but he's got stuff he can do outdoors.

[RELATED: Steph to face Bazemore in golf simulator on Instagram Live]

"He's got a nice place where he can lift and do his strength work."

Problem solved. And now Curry can turn back the clock.

"I feel like a little 12-year-old kid out there running around," he told Cohen. "Simulating game shots in my driveway."

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram