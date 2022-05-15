Warriors

Warriors to Face Mavericks in West Finals After Dallas Destroys Suns in Game 7

By Ali Thanawalla

Warriors get Mavs in West finals after Dallas destroys Suns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors were eyeing another NBA playoff showdown with Chris Paul, but Luka Doncic had other plans.

Doncic led the way with 35 points as the No. 4-seeded Dallas Mavericks stunned the top-seeded Phoenix Suns 123-90 in Game 7 at Footprint Center on Sunday night.

The game between the Mavericks and Suns was never particularly close and now it sets up a clash between Doncic and Steph Curry, two of the biggest global superstars the NBA has.

The Warriors punched their ticket to the Western Conference finals on Friday night when they knocked out the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies with a 110-96 win at home in Game 6 of the second-round series.

Game 1 between the Warriors and Mavericks will take place Wednesday night at Chase Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT.

While the Warriors are the higher seed and hold home-court advantage, the Mavericks played them tough during the regular season, taking three of the four matchups from Golden State.

NBC Sports Bay Area will provide coverage before and after each game of the Western Conference finals with "Warriors Live: Playoff Edition."

Full Western Conference finals schedule

  • Game 1: Mavericks at Warriors -- Wednesday, May 18 at 6 p.m. PT on TNT
  • Game 2: Mavericks at Warriors -- Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m. PT on TNT
  • Game 3: Warriors at Mavericks -- Sunday, May 22 at 6 p.m. PT on TNT
  • Game 4: Warriors at Mavericks -- Tuesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. PT on TNT
  • Game 5: Mavericks at Warriors (If necessary) -- Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. PT on TNT
  • Game 6: Warriors at Mavericks (If necessary) -- Saturday, May 28 at 6 p.m. PT on TNT
  • Game 7: Mavericks at Warriors (If necessary) -- Monday, May 30 at 5 p.m. PT on TNT
