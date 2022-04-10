Warriors to Face Nuggets in NBA Playoffs After Clinching No. 3 Seed

Warriors clinch No. 3 seed, will face Nuggets in first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors had to sweat it out until the final day of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, but they were able to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a 128-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Sunday night.

The win by the Warriors means the Dallas Mavericks will be the No. 4 seed in the West.

The other piece of unfinished business in the West was the battle between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets for the No. 5 seed.

With both the Jazz and Nuggets winning their respective games Sunday, Utah held on to the No. 5 seed and will travel to Dallas, which means Denver will travel to the Bay Area for Game 1 of the first round this weekend. Game 1 will take place either Saturday, April 16 or Sunday, April 17. The rest of the schedule has yet to be announced.

The Nuggets aren't exactly an ideal matchup for the Warriors as Denver won three of the four meetings this season. While Draymond Green is one of the best defensive players in the NBA, reigning league MVP NIkola Jokic is a handful for everyone. The good news for the Warriors is that injured Nuggets stars Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. reportedly aren't expected to return during the playoffs.

The Warriors are hoping they will have Steph Curry back in the lineup when the first-round series begins, but coach Steve Kerr wouldn't commit to the two-time NBA MVP being ready for Game 1.

"We'll see how everything goes with Steph next week," Kerr told reporters before the game against the Pelicans. "There's a chance he could be ready for Game 1, there's a chance he might not. It's literally going to be a day-to-day thing as it all unfolds this week.

"We'll know a lot more after the next few days when he's ramping up his work. There's a chance we could get everybody on the same page and healthy."

This will be the second time the Warriors and Nuggets meet in the playoffs, with Golden State winning their only previous meeting four-games-to-two in 2013.

