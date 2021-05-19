Warriors to Host Grizzlies in NBA Play-In After Loss to Lakers

Warriors to host Grizzlies in play-in after loss to Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' season will be on the line at Chase Center on Friday.

Golden State's 103-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday ensured a win-and-you're-in play-in game with the Memphis Grizzlies. The winner will advance to play the top-seeded Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Warriors led by 13 points at halftime, but by just two headed into the fourth quarter after LA outscored Golden State 35-24 in the third. The Lakers pulled away in the final frame, taking the lead for the first time with 11:05 remaining in the contest.

Steph Curry scored 37 points, including 22 in the second half, but the Warriors couldn't slow down Anthony Davis (25 points) and LeBron James (22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists). The Lakers clinched the seventh seed with the win, advancing to face the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

The Warriors beat the Grizzlies last Sunday at Chase Center in the regular-season finale, ensuring homecourt advantage for this Sunday. Golden State split a road back-to-back with Memphis in March, all as Curry missed both games after sustaining a bruised tailbone.

Run it back @warriors — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) May 20, 2021

If the Warriors win Friday, their season continues Sunday in Salt Lake City. If Golden State loses, all eyes are on the offseason.