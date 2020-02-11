Warriors’ Valuation Now at $4.3B, Third Best in NBA: Forbes

The Warriors keep losing on the court this season, but that hasn't stopped the wins off of it.

According to the latest Forbes valuations, released Tuesday, the Warriors now are worth $4.3 billion, three third-most behind the New York Knicks ($4.6 billion) and Los Angeles Lakers ($4.4 billion). These three teams are the only such to eclipse $4 billion in the NBA.

The Warriors' one-year change has increased by $800 million. In February of 2019, Golden State came in at $3.5 billion. Their 23-percent rise over one year is second to just the Toronto Raptors, who have risen 25 percent to $2.1 billion.

It's safe to say Joe Lacob, Peter Guber and the rest of their ownership group made a sound investment when they purchased the Warriors in November 2010. The price for the team? $450 million.

In the last decade, the Warriors' valuation has spiked by well over 1,000 percent.

Golden State has the worst record in the NBA this season at 12-42. It's clear, however, they're finding wins in many other ways.