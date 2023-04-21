Warriors vs. Kings Game 4: how to watch, schedule, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Dubs proved they are down but not out.

The Warriors are back in the series after grabbing Game 3 on Thursday against the Kings in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Sacramento still leads the series 2-1.

Dropping the first two games in the series marked the first time in the Stephen Curry era that the Warriors had gone down 0-2 in a playoff series.

There is a lot on the line for Game 4: the Kings will extend their lead to 3-1 with a chance to close out the series at home or the Warriors will even it back up at two a piece.

Here's everything you need to know to tune into the showdown:

When is Game 4 between the Warriors and Kings?

The game is set for Sunday, April 23 with tipoff at 12:30 pm P.T.

Where is Game 4 between the Warriors and Kings?

The game will be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

How can I watch Game 4 between the Warriors and Kings?

The game will be aired nationally on ABC.

How can I listen to Game 4 between the Warriors and Kings?

You can tune into the action on 95.7 The Game or on ESPN radio.

Who is expected to win Game 4 between the Warriors and Kings?

The Warriors have an edge over the Kings in this match up, according to PointsBet.

Moneyline: Warriors, -350, Kings, +260

