Warriors Vs. Kings NBA Playoffs Game 4: How to Watch, Schedule, Odds

Here's everything you need to know about Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

By Julia Elbaba

The Dubs proved they are down but not out.

The Warriors are back in the series after grabbing Game 3 on Thursday against the Kings in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Sacramento still leads the series 2-1.

Dropping the first two games in the series marked the first time in the Stephen Curry era that the Warriors had gone down 0-2 in a playoff series. 

There is a lot on the line for Game 4: the Kings will extend their lead to 3-1 with a chance to close out the series at home or the Warriors will even it back up at two a piece.

Here's everything you need to know to tune into the showdown:

When is Game 4 between the Warriors and Kings?

The game is set for Sunday, April 23 with tipoff at 12:30 pm P.T.

Where is Game 4 between the Warriors and Kings?

The game will be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

How can I watch Game 4 between the Warriors and Kings?

The game will be aired nationally on ABC.

How can I listen to Game 4 between the Warriors and Kings?

You can tune into the action on 95.7 The Game or on ESPN radio.

Who is expected to win Game 4 between the Warriors and Kings?

The Warriors have an edge over the Kings in this match up, according to PointsBet

Moneyline: Warriors, -350, Kings, +260

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

nba playoffsGolden State WarriorsSacramento Kings
