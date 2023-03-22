Ref Explains Odd Warriors-Mavericks Call, Says Initial Ruling Was Dubs' Ball

Ref explains odd call, says initial ruling was Dubs' ball originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's now becoming clearer and clearer as to what happened during an odd sequence in the third quarter of the Warriors' 127-125 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at American Airlines Center.

With 1:59 remaining in the third quarter and the game tied 87-87, Mavericks forward Justin Holliday dribbled the ball out of bounds, which resulted in the Warriors taking over possession after Dallas called an immediate timeout. The only problem was that the Mavericks initially appeared to have forgotten it was the Warriors' ball coming out of the timeout, resulting in an inbound pass from Warriors guard Jordan Poole to center Kevon Looney for an easy score without a Maverick in sight.

The Mavs forgot to play defense 😂 pic.twitter.com/S6q9ByrTb7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2023

Confusion followed and even led to a fiery tweet from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban after the game, explaining what had happened from Dallas' point of view and claiming that the officials changed the initial call on the court during the timeout and did not inform his team.

Shortly after the game, The Athletic's Tim Cato spoke to crew chief Sean Wright, who clarified in the official pool report what had happened.

"Initially on the floor, the original signal was in fact Golden State ball as this can be seen on video," Wright told Cato. "There is a second signal but that signal is for a mandatory timeout that was due to the Mavs."

After Holiday had dribbled the ball out of bounds, referee Andy Nagy can be seen signaling Warriors ball, seemingly disproving Cuban's claim that the original call was in favor of the Mavericks before it was switched during the timeout.

https://twitter.com/dieter/status/1638726575347871744

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported immediately after the game that Dallas is planning on filing an official protest to the NBA with a focus on the incident in the third quarter. As confusing as the initial sequence was, it appears that the Mavericks might not have much of a case to stand on.

Golden State ended up winning by two points, securing its second consecutive road win over a fellow Western Conference playoff hopeful.

