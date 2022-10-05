Andre Iguodala Backs Jordan Poole, Draymond Green After Warriors Practice Flap

Iguodala defends JP, Draymond after reported practice dust-up originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andre Iguodala just proved that even NBA dynasties still have cracks that veteran leaders must repair at critical times.

Such a time came Wednesday night, when word of a Draymond Green-Jordan Poole practice kerfuffle hit NBA Twitter. Blame quickly was assigned to both parties through various reports, but Iguodala -- who decided two weeks ago to rejoin the Warriors for his 19th NBA season -- was having none of it, and defended both of his teammates in tweets.

What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella JP… great character kid… miss me with all that other bs… straight from the “SOURCE” — andre (@andre) October 6, 2022

In defending Poole, Iguodala likely was referencing Yahoo! Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes' report that "there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension." And once word of Green's involvement hit, criticism of the Golden State's vocal leader reached far and wide, since this wasn't the first time he'd had a notable confrontation with a teammate.

The Warriors only hope that cooler heads will prevail, even if internal discipline will follow. Any Poole and Green pursuits of new contracts must give way to a team-wide pursuit of another NBA championship.

