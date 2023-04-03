NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins to Make Warriors Return ‘Early This Week'

Report: Wiggins to make Warriors return 'early this week' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins hasn't suited up for the Warriors since the middle of February, but the NBA All-Star reportedly will make his return to the floor very soon.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing sources, that Wiggins is expected to be back with Golden State "early this week."

ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins is nearing a return to the team and is expected to be back early this week. Wiggins has missed 21 games attending to a family matter. Huge boost for the defending champions and sixth seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/bQAw8ixINI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2023

Per Wojnarowski, Wiggins could be back in the Bay Area as soon as the next 24 hours after missing 22 consecutive games.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources close to the situation, that Wiggins' prolonged absence came as his father, Mitchell Wiggins, deals with a serious medical situation, and that the Warriors star plans on attending the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at Chase Center.

Golden State's Andrew Wiggins plans to attend Warriors-Thunder on Tuesday. The reason for Wiggins' leave of absence since mid-February is that his father, Mitchell Wiggins, has been dealing with a serious medical situation, sources close to the situation say. 🙏🏽 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2023

Wiggins last played Feb. 13 before taking a leave of absence for the personal matter, and his return would be huge for the Warriors as the NBA playoffs approach.

Before Wiggins' absence, the two-way forward was averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

The Warriors have gone 12-10 since then and are holding on to the Western Conference's No. 6 seed by the skin of their teeth. Wiggins' defensive presence has been missed, and the defending NBA champions certainly will welcome him back with open arms.

Despite the Warriors' on-court circumstances, they made sure not to rush Wiggins back. Exactly how much Wiggins is able to contribute upon his return remains to be seen, but coach Steve Kerr revealed last week that the 28-year-old has been training on his own as he tends to a family matter.

"Well, we love Wiggs, he's a huge part of our team," Kerr said March 22 after Golden State beat the Dallas Mavericks. "He's a great player, but he's a great human being. He's just a great teammate, I love coaching him. So anytime you see one of your guys struggling, dealing with something, all you can do is support that player and give them space and that's what we've tried to do.

"But our players and our coaches, front office, we're all thinking about Wiggs every day. If he comes back, great. If he doesn't come back, that's fine too. We just want to make sure that he's in a good place, taking care of his family and we'll see how it plays out."

Now, with three regular-season games remaining, Wiggins' approaching return could be just the spark the Warriors need.

